First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $100,000 Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Macquarie raised their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $96.26 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

