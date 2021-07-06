First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $107,008,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Teradata by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of TDC opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.