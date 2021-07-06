First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $115,000 Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Novavax by 300.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 426.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

In related news, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel K. King acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.64 per share, with a total value of $97,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,974 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $217.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.82. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.10 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.