First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 243 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $170,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $56,042,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,532,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,609 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,443. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

