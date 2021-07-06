Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,484 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHB. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

