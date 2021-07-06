UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 47,931 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $33,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of HIW opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.54.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

