UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 37,391 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.65% of STAG Industrial worth $35,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.