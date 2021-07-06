UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 327,882 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,882 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Vistra worth $37,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

