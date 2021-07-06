UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,887 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $39,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,604 shares of company stock worth $1,610,319. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

