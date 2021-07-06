Amalgamated Bank Sells 981 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tenable were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

