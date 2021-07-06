UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 521,625 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2,767.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,625 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $32,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

