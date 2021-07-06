TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $195.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

