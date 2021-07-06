TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

