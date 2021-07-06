BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) vs. Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Head-To-Head Review

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dropbox and BlackLine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $1.91 billion 6.43 -$256.30 million $0.30 102.27 BlackLine $351.74 million 18.79 -$38.05 million ($0.11) -1,035.18

BlackLine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dropbox. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox -12.59% 43.70% 7.37% BlackLine -19.79% -1.30% -0.42%

Volatility and Risk

Dropbox has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Dropbox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of BlackLine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dropbox and BlackLine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 2 2 0 2.20 BlackLine 0 3 7 0 2.70

Dropbox currently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.17%. BlackLine has a consensus target price of $143.11, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. Given BlackLine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackLine is more favorable than Dropbox.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. The company also provides cash application that drives end-to-end process from an invoice to cash in the bank. In addition, it offers intercompany workflow that stores permissions by entity and transaction type, ensuring that both the initiator and the approver of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions across an entire organization. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

