Barclays Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €9.00 Price Target

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INGA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.61 ($13.66).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.