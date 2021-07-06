Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Down 15.7% in June

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 21.2% in the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,282,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 172.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 67,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.