TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,424 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,424 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.73.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

