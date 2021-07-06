TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 102,445 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,445 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 89,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.