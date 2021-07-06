TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

