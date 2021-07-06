Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.31). Talend posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLND. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $65.56 on Friday. Talend has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth $47,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talend during the first quarter worth $96,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

