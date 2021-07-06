Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

