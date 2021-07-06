Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $337,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.