Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

NSIT opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.80. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 375.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,962,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

