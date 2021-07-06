2,506 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,141,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,354,930. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

