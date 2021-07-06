Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 6,241 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $80,218,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 213,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,384,000 after purchasing an additional 94,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $719,548 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $264.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.96 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.72.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

