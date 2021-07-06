Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.33. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

