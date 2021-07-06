Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after buying an additional 102,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,226,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $463.87 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $458.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

