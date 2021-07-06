Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 141.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.61.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

