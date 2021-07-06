Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 74,505.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 51,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,966,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,551 shares of company stock valued at $336,538 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

