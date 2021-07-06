4,801 Shares in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMST. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMST. B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

