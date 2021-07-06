Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,361,000 after buying an additional 258,880 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 435,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 108,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 148,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OFC. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.