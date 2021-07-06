Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,850 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $29,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE EPC opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.70. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.