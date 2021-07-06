Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,566 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of FR opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.