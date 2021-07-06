Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) versus Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Financial Review

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Klépierre alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Klépierre and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 5 3 2 0 1.70 Public Storage 1 7 3 0 2.18

Public Storage has a consensus price target of $289.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.47%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Klépierre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Klépierre and Public Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $966.53 million 7.59 -$897.51 million N/A N/A Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.17 $1.36 billion $10.61 28.53

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Klépierre.

Risk and Volatility

Klépierre has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Public Storage 43.22% 27.74% 11.26%

Summary

Public Storage beats Klépierre on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. KlÃ©pierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & StrÃ¸m (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. KlÃ©pierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXXÂ® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.