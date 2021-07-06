SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,188 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $388.68 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.32 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

