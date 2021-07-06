Barclays PLC Buys 14,853 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

