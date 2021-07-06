Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

