Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,463 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CyrusOne by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 16.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in CyrusOne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after acquiring an additional 171,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONE opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.98.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

