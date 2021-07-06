Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Hasbro worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

