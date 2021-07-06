Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,659,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $42,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

