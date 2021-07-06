Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 131,294 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 39.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,866 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,688 in the last three months. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTRK. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

