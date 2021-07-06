Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,918 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 405,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 335,696 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

