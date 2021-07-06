Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Expands By 16.7%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MYRX opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. Myrexis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About Myrexis

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

