Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Expands By 16.7%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MYRX opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. Myrexis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
About Myrexis
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Myrexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myrexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.