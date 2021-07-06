Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PEGRF shares. HSBC cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.