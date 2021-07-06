Credit Suisse AG Buys 55,552 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,552 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of EVO Payments worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in EVO Payments by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EVO Payments by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 357,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 234,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

