Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $53,385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $18,327,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBL opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,352 shares of company stock worth $6,061,798. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

