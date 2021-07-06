Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,313 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of TopBuild worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.42.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $195.95 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.13 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.