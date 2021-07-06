Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of WD-40 worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

