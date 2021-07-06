O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,958 NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.93. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 794,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,383.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

