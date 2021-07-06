O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,890,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,393,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Antares Pharma by 918.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 602,603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 543,430 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 655,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.22 million, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.